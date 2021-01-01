Home > Smartphone comparison > C9 Pro vs Meizu C9 – which one to choose?

Meizu C9 Pro vs Meizu C9

Мейзу С9 Про
VS
Мейзу С9
Meizu C9 Pro
Meizu C9

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Meizu C9 Pro (with Unisoc SC9832E) that was released on December 1, 2018, against the Meizu C9, which is powered by Spreadtrum SC9832E. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu C9 Pro
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
C9 Pro
vs
Meizu C9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18:9
PPI 295 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 73.87% 73.87%
Max. Brightness
C9 Pro
347 nits
Meizu C9
347 nits

Design and build

Height 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors - Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
C9 Pro
73.87%
Meizu C9
73.87%

Performance

Tests of Meizu C9 Pro and Meizu C9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc SC9832E Spreadtrum SC9832E
Max. clock 1300 MHz 1300 MHz
GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
C9 Pro
698
Meizu C9
697
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
C9 Pro
1864
Meizu C9
1869
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
C9 Pro +2%
16063
Meizu C9
15705
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 Android 8.0
ROM "Чистый" Android Flyme UI
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging - No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording - No
4K video recording - No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.27 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2018 December 2018
Release date January 2019 December 2018
Launch price ~ 109 USD ~ 84 USD
SAR (head) - 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.162 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Meizu C9 Pro. It has a better performance and connectivity.

