Meizu C9 Pro vs Meizu C9
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Meizu C9 Pro (with Unisoc SC9832E) that was released on December 1, 2018, against the Meizu C9, which is powered by Spreadtrum SC9832E. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Meizu C9 Pro
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|5.45 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|18:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.87%
|73.87%
Design and build
|Height
|146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
|146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
|Width
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Plastic
|Frame material
|-
|Plastic
|Colors
|-
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9832E
|Spreadtrum SC9832E
|Max. clock
|1300 MHz
|1300 MHz
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|680 MHz
|RAM size
|3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|667 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|Android 8.0
|ROM
|"Чистый" Android
|Flyme UI
|OS size
|-
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|-
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:49 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|-
|No
|4K video recording
|-
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.27 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2018
|December 2018
|Release date
|January 2019
|December 2018
|Launch price
|~ 109 USD
|~ 84 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.27 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.162 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Meizu C9 Pro. It has a better performance and connectivity.
Cast your vote
7 (43.8%)
9 (56.3%)
Total votes: 16