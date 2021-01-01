Home > Smartphone comparison > Meizu M5 vs Meizu C9 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.2-inch Meizu M5 (with MediaTek MT6750) that was released on October 31, 2016, against the Meizu C9, which is powered by Spreadtrum SC9832E and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu M5
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (474 against 347 nits)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Weighs 12 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Meizu C9
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 6
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Meizu M5
vs
Meizu C9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18:9
PPI 282 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69.79% 73.87%
Max. Brightness
Meizu M5 +37%
474 nits
Meizu C9
347 nits

Design and build

Height 147.2 mm (5.8 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 138 gramm (4.87 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Meizu M5
69.79%
Meizu C9 +6%
73.87%

Performance

Tests of Meizu M5 and Meizu C9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6750 Spreadtrum SC9832E
Max. clock 1500 MHz 1300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53		 -
Lithography process 28 nanometers -
Graphics Mali-T860 MP2 -
GPU clock 520 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Meizu M5
669
Meizu C9 +4%
697
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Meizu M5 +48%
2766
Meizu C9
1869
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Meizu M5 +139%
37550
Meizu C9
15705
Software

Operating system Android 6.0 Android 8.0
ROM Flyme 6.3 Flyme UI
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3070 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:49 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Meizu M5
10:27 hr
Meizu C9
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Meizu M5
10:26 hr
Meizu C9
n/a
Talk (3G)
Meizu M5
15:26 hr
Meizu C9
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25.81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.133 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 41.44 mm -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Meizu M5
82 dB
Meizu C9
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2016 December 2018
Release date January 2017 December 2018
Launch price ~ 137 USD ~ 84 USD
SAR (head) - 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.16 W/kg 1.162 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Meizu C9. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Meizu M5.

