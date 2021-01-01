Home > Smartphone comparison > Meizu M5S vs Meizu M5 – which one to choose?

Meizu M5S vs Meizu M5

VS
Meizu M5S
Meizu M5

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.2-inch Meizu M5S (with MediaTek MT6753) that was released on February 15, 2017, against the Meizu M5, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu M5S
  • Supports 24W fast charging
Reasons to consider the Meizu M5
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (76 vs 56 hours)
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (474 against 405 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Meizu M5S
vs
Meizu M5

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 282 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 69.6% 69.79%
Max. Brightness
Meizu M5S
405 nits
Meizu M5 +17%
474 nits

Design and build

Height 148.2 mm (5.83 inches) 147.2 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 143 gramm (5.04 oz) 138 gramm (4.87 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Pink Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Meizu M5S
69.6%
Meizu M5
69.79%

Performance

Tests of Meizu M5S and Meizu M5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6753 MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 1300 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali T720 MP3 Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 450 MHz 520 MHz
FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 666 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Meizu M5S
600
Meizu M5 +12%
669
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Meizu M5S
2405
Meizu M5 +15%
2766
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Meizu M5S +3%
38668
Meizu M5
37550
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 Android 6.0
ROM Flyme 5.2 Flyme 6.3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3070 mAh
Charge power 24 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Meizu M5S
8:32 hr
Meizu M5 +23%
10:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Meizu M5S
8:24 hr
Meizu M5 +25%
10:26 hr
Talk (3G)
Meizu M5S +5%
16:09 hr
Meizu M5
15:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25.81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.133 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25.81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.133 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 41.44 mm 41.44 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4 4
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Meizu M5S +2%
84 dB
Meizu M5
82 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2017 October 2016
Release date March 2017 January 2017
Launch price ~ 174 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (body) - 1.16 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Meizu M5.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

