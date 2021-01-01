Meizu M5S vs M5 Note
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.2-inch Meizu M5S (with MediaTek MT6753) that was released on February 15, 2017, against the Meizu M5 Note, which is powered by MediaTek MT6755 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Meizu M5S
- Weighs 32 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Meizu M5 Note
- Shows 75% longer battery life (98 vs 56 hours)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- 42% higher pixel density (401 vs 282 PPI)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (461 against 405 nits)
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.2 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.6%
|71.86%
Design and build
|Height
|148.2 mm (5.83 inches)
|153.6 mm (6.05 inches)
|Width
|72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|143 gramm (5.04 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Pink
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6753
|MediaTek MT6755
|Max. clock
|1300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|-
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|-
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Mali T720 MP3
|-
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|700 MHz
|FLOPS
|~36 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|666 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|16, 32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0
|Android 6.0
|ROM
|Flyme 5.2
|Flyme 5.2
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|24 W
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
|Yes, mCharge (35% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25.81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.133 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24.99 mm
- Pixel size: 1.157 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2576 x 1936
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|41.44 mm
|52.49 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4
|4
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2017
|December 2016
|Release date
|March 2017
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 174 USD
|~ 212 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu M5 Note is definitely a better buy.
