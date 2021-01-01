Home > Smartphone comparison > Meizu M5S vs M5 Note – which one to choose?

Meizu M5S vs M5 Note

Meizu M5S
Meizu M5 Note

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.2-inch Meizu M5S (with MediaTek MT6753) that was released on February 15, 2017, against the Meizu M5 Note, which is powered by MediaTek MT6755 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu M5S
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Meizu M5 Note
  • Shows 75% longer battery life (98 vs 56 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • 42% higher pixel density (401 vs 282 PPI)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (461 against 405 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Meizu M5S
vs
M5 Note

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 282 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69.6% 71.86%
Max. Brightness
Meizu M5S
405 nits
M5 Note +14%
461 nits

Design and build

Height 148.2 mm (5.83 inches) 153.6 mm (6.05 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 143 gramm (5.04 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Meizu M5S
69.6%
M5 Note +3%
71.86%

Performance

Tests of Meizu M5S and Meizu M5 Note in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6753 MediaTek MT6755
Max. clock 1300 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) -
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 -
Lithography process 28 nanometers -
Graphics Mali T720 MP3 -
GPU clock 450 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 666 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 16, 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Meizu M5S
600
M5 Note +20%
717
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Meizu M5S
2405
M5 Note +21%
2902
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Meizu M5S
38668
M5 Note +45%
56011
Software

Operating system Android 6.0 Android 6.0
ROM Flyme 5.2 Flyme 5.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 24 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Meizu M5S
8:32 hr
M5 Note +94%
16:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Meizu M5S
8:24 hr
M5 Note +1%
8:31 hr
Talk (3G)
Meizu M5S
16:09 hr
M5 Note +120%
35:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25.81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.133 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24.99 mm
- Pixel size: 1.157 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2576 x 1936
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 41.44 mm 52.49 mm
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4 4
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Meizu M5S
84 dB
M5 Note +2%
86 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2017 December 2016
Release date March 2017 April 2017
Launch price ~ 174 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu M5 Note is definitely a better buy.

