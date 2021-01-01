Meizu M6 Note vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Meizu M6 Note (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on August 24, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6 Note
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- Supports 24W fast charging
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 625
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
- Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (621 against 442 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 7.3
- Thinner bezels – 5.12% more screen real estate
- Weighs 24 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
27
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
50
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
46
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
51
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
45
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.5 inches
|5.65 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|427 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71%
|76.12%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|29 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1529:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
|151 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Mali-T830 MP2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|16, 32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
898
Honor 9 Lite +2%
916
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
M6 Note +10%
3960
3585
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
M6 Note +2%
76101
74854
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.3
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|Flyme 7
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|9.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|24 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:33 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2017
|December 2017
|Release date
|December 2017
|February 2018
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.44 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Meizu M6 Note. But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9 Lite.
