Meizu M6 Note
Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Meizu M6 Note (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on August 24, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Meizu M6 Note
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Supports 24W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 625
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (621 against 442 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 7.3
  • Thinner bezels – 5.12% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 24 grams less

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Phone:
M6 Note
vs
Honor 9 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 5.65 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18:9
PPI 401 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 71% 76.12%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 1529:1
Max. Brightness
M6 Note
442 nits
Honor 9 Lite +40%
621 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 154.6 mm (6.09 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
M6 Note
71%
Honor 9 Lite +7%
76.12%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
M6 Note
898
Honor 9 Lite +2%
916
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
M6 Note +10%
3960
Honor 9 Lite
3585
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
M6 Note +2%
76101
Honor 9 Lite
74854
Software

Operating system Android 7.3 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Flyme 7 EMUI 9
OS size - 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 24 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:33 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
M6 Note
n/a
Honor 9 Lite
86.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2017 December 2017
Release date December 2017 February 2018
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) - 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Meizu M6 Note. But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9 Lite.

