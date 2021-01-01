Home > Smartphone comparison > M6 Note vs 16 Plus – which one to choose?

Meizu M6 Note vs 16 Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Meizu M6 Note (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on August 24, 2017, against the Meizu 16 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6 Note
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
  • Comes with 360 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3640 mAh
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16 Plus
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 16.21% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7.3
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
M6 Note
vs
16 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18:9
PPI 401 ppi 372 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 71% 87.21%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
M6 Note +5%
442 nits
16 Plus
422 nits

Design and build

Height 154.6 mm (6.09 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 78.2 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
M6 Note
71%
16 Plus +23%
87.21%

Performance

Tests of Meizu M6 Note and Meizu 16 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 630
GPU clock 650 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M6 Note
n/a
16 Plus
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M6 Note
n/a
16 Plus
2013
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
M6 Note
76101
16 Plus +282%
291049
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
M6 Note
n/a
16 Plus
248651
Software

Operating system Android 7.3 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Flyme 7 Flyme UI 8,1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3640 mAh
Charge power 24 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:33 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless), 3x
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2017 August 2018
Release date December 2017 November 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 388 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu 16 Plus is definitely a better buy.

