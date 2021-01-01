Home > Smartphone comparison > M6 Note vs Meizu C9 – which one to choose?

Meizu M6 Note vs Meizu C9

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Meizu M6 Note (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on August 24, 2017, against the Meizu C9, which is powered by Spreadtrum SC9832E and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6 Note
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • 36% higher pixel density (401 vs 295 PPI)
  • Supports 24W fast charging
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (442 against 347 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Meizu C9
  • More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 7.3
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Weighs 23 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
M6 Note
vs
Meizu C9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18:9
PPI 401 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 71% 73.87%
Max. Brightness
M6 Note +27%
442 nits
Meizu C9
347 nits

Design and build

Height 154.6 mm (6.09 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
M6 Note
71%
Meizu C9 +4%
73.87%

Performance

Tests of Meizu M6 Note and Meizu C9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Spreadtrum SC9832E
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) -
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 -
Lithography process 14 nanometers -
Graphics Adreno 506 -
GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
M6 Note +29%
898
Meizu C9
697
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
M6 Note +112%
3960
Meizu C9
1869
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
M6 Note +385%
76101
Meizu C9
15705
Software

Operating system Android 7.3 Android 8.0
ROM Flyme 7 Flyme UI
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 24 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:33 hr 1:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2017 December 2018
Release date December 2017 December 2018
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 84 USD
SAR (head) - 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.162 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu M6 Note is definitely a better buy.

