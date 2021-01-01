Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Meizu M6 Note (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on August 24, 2017, against the Meizu M3 Note, which is powered by MediaTek MT6755 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.