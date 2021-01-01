Home > Smartphone comparison > M6 Note vs M3 Note – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Meizu M6 Note (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on August 24, 2017, against the Meizu M3 Note, which is powered by MediaTek MT6755 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6 Note
  • Supports 24W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 7.3 versus 5.1
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
Reasons to consider the Meizu M3 Note
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
M6 Note
vs
M3 Note

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 401 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 71% 72.14%
Max. Brightness
M6 Note
442 nits
M3 Note +2%
451 nits

Design and build

Height 154.6 mm (6.09 inches) 153.6 mm (6.05 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
M6 Note
71%
M3 Note +2%
72.14%

Performance

Tests of Meizu M6 Note and Meizu M3 Note in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MediaTek MT6755
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) -
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 -
Lithography process 14 nanometers -
Graphics Adreno 506 -
GPU clock 650 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
M6 Note +1%
898
M3 Note
889
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
M6 Note +31%
3960
M3 Note
3020
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
M6 Note +72%
76101
M3 Note
44209
Software

Operating system Android 7.3 Android 5.1
ROM Flyme 7 Flyme UI

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 24 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:33 hr 2:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
M6 Note
n/a
M3 Note
11:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
M6 Note
n/a
M3 Note
11:18 hr
Talk (3G)
M6 Note
n/a
M3 Note
48:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24.99 mm
- Pixel size: 1.144 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 41.95 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
M6 Note
n/a
M3 Note
71 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2017 April 2016
Release date December 2017 June 2016
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu M6 Note is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

