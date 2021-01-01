Home > Smartphone comparison > M6 Note vs Meizu M6 – which one to choose?

Meizu M6 Note vs Meizu M6

Мейзу М6 Ноте
VS
Мейзу М6
Meizu M6 Note
Meizu M6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Meizu M6 Note (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on August 24, 2017, against the Meizu M6, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6 Note
  • Comes with 930 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3070 mAh
  • 42% higher pixel density (401 vs 282 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 625
  • More recent OS version: Android 7.3 versus 7
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6
  • Weighs 30 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
M6 Note
vs
Meizu M6

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 401 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 71% 69.32%
Max. Brightness
M6 Note
442 nits
Meizu M6
442 nits

Design and build

Height 154.6 mm (6.09 inches) 148.2 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
M6 Note +2%
71%
Meizu M6
69.32%

Performance

Tests of Meizu M6 Note and Meizu M6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 520 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32, 64 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
M6 Note +53%
898
Meizu M6
586
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
M6 Note +72%
3960
Meizu M6
2300
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
M6 Note +110%
76101
Meizu M6
36220
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.3 Android 7
ROM Flyme 7 Flyme 7.3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3070 mAh
Charge power 24 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:33 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.133 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2017 September 2017
Release date December 2017 December 2017
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 137 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu M6 Note is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (45.5%)
6 (54.5%)
Total votes: 11

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs Meizu M6 Note
2. Meizu Note 9 vs Meizu M6 Note
3. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Meizu M6 Note
4. Meizu M6T vs Meizu M6 Note
5. Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Meizu M6
6. Meizu M5 vs Meizu M6
7. Meizu MX6 vs Meizu M6
8. Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs Meizu M6
9. Meizu C9 vs Meizu M6
10. Meizu M6T vs Meizu M6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish