Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch Meizu M6 (with MediaTek MT6750) that was released on September 20, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.