Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch Meizu M6 (with MediaTek MT6750) that was released on September 20, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6
  • Supports 24W fast charging
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • 51% higher pixel density (427 vs 282 PPI)
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (621 against 442 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 7
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 659
  • Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Meizu M6
vs
Honor 9 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches 5.65 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18:9
PPI 282 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69.32% 76.12%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 1529:1
Max. Brightness
Meizu M6
442 nits
Honor 9 Lite +40%
621 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 148.2 mm (5.83 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 143 gramm (5.04 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Meizu M6
69.32%
Honor 9 Lite +10%
76.12%

Performance

Tests of Meizu M6 and Huawei Honor 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6750 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 1500 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T860 MP2 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 520 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Meizu M6
586
Honor 9 Lite +56%
916
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Meizu M6
2300
Honor 9 Lite +56%
3585
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Meizu M6
36220
Honor 9 Lite +107%
74854
Software

Operating system Android 7 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Flyme 7.3 EMUI 9
OS size - 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3070 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 24 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.133 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 28 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Meizu M6
n/a
Honor 9 Lite
86.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2017 December 2017
Release date December 2017 February 2018
Launch price ~ 137 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) - 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9 Lite is definitely a better buy.

