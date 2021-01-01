Meizu M6 vs Huawei Y5 (2019)
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.2-inch Meizu M6 (with MediaTek MT6750) that was released on September 20, 2017, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6
- Supports 24W fast charging
- Fingerprint scanner
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2019)
- Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (584 against 442 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 7
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
- Thinner bezels – 8.78% more screen real estate
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.2 inches
|5.71 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.32%
|78.1%
|RGB color space
|-
|96.1%
|PWM
|-
|1000 Hz
|Response time
|-
|22 ms
|Contrast
|-
|955:1
Design and build
|Height
|148.2 mm (5.83 inches)
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|Width
|72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
|70.78 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|143 gramm (5.04 oz)
|146 gramm (5.15 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6750
|MediaTek Helio A22
|Max. clock
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T860 MP2
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|520 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Flyme 7.3
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3070 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|24 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.133 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2017
|April 2019
|Release date
|December 2017
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 137 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.42 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.86 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y5 (2019) is definitely a better buy.
