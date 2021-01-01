Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Meizu M6T (with MediaTek MT6750) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.