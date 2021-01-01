Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Meizu M6T (with MediaTek MT6750) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.