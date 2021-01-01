Meizu M6T vs Huawei Y5 (2019)
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Meizu M6T (with MediaTek MT6750) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6T
- Fingerprint scanner
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2019)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (584 against 442 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|5.71 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|75.66%
|78.1%
|RGB color space
|-
|96.1%
|PWM
|-
|1000 Hz
|Response time
|-
|22 ms
|Contrast
|-
|955:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|152.3 mm (6 inches)
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|70.78 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|145 gramm (5.11 oz)
|146 gramm (5.15 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Red
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6750
|MediaTek Helio A22
|Max. clock
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T860 MP2
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|520 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Flyme UI 7
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25.81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.13 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32.9 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2018
|April 2019
|Release date
|June 2018
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 137 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.42 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.86 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y5 (2019) is definitely a better buy.
