Home > Smartphone comparison > Meizu M6T vs Y5 (2019) – which one to choose?

Meizu M6T vs Huawei Y5 (2019)

Мейзу М6Т
VS
Хуавей У5 (2019)
Meizu M6T
Huawei Y5 (2019)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Meizu M6T (with MediaTek MT6750) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6T
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2019)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (584 against 442 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Meizu M6T
vs
Y5 (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19:9
PPI 282 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 75.66% 78.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.1%
PWM - 1000 Hz
Response time - 22 ms
Contrast - 955:1
Max. Brightness
Meizu M6T
442 nits
Y5 (2019) +32%
584 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 152.3 mm (6 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 70.78 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Meizu M6T
75.66%
Y5 (2019) +3%
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Meizu M6T and Huawei Y5 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6750 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T860 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 520 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Meizu M6T
40553
Y5 (2019) +38%
55972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Meizu M6T
n/a
Y5 (2019)
73988
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 9.0
ROM Flyme UI 7 EMUI 9
OS size - 5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25.81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.13 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 32.9 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Meizu M6T
n/a
Y5 (2019)
81.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2018 April 2019
Release date June 2018 June 2019
Launch price ~ 137 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) - 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y5 (2019) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Meizu M6T and Huawei Honor 9 Lite
2. Meizu M6T and Oppo Realme C2
3. Meizu M6T and Xiaomi Redmi 6A
4. Meizu M6T and Oppo A3s
5. Huawei Y5 (2019) and Samsung Galaxy A10
6. Huawei Y5 (2019) and Huawei Honor 8S
7. Huawei Y5 (2019) and Samsung Galaxy A01

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish