Home > Smartphone comparison > Meizu M6T vs Meizu C9 – which one to choose?

Meizu M6T vs Meizu C9

Мейзу М6Т
VS
Мейзу С9
Meizu M6T
Meizu C9

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Meizu M6T (with MediaTek MT6750) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Meizu C9, which is powered by Spreadtrum SC9832E and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6T
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (442 against 347 nits)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Meizu C9
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Meizu M6T
vs
Meizu C9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18:9
PPI 282 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 75.66% 73.87%
Max. Brightness
Meizu M6T +27%
442 nits
Meizu C9
347 nits

Design and build

Height 152.3 mm (6 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Meizu M6T +2%
75.66%
Meizu C9
73.87%

Performance

Tests of Meizu M6T and Meizu C9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6750 Spreadtrum SC9832E
Max. clock 1500 MHz 1300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53		 -
Lithography process 28 nanometers -
Graphics Mali-T860 MP2 -
GPU clock 520 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Meizu M6T
597
Meizu C9 +17%
697
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Meizu M6T +30%
2438
Meizu C9
1869
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Meizu M6T +158%
40553
Meizu C9
15705
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 8.0
ROM Flyme UI 7 Flyme UI
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25.81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.13 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 32.9 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2018 December 2018
Release date June 2018 December 2018
Launch price ~ 137 USD ~ 84 USD
SAR (head) - 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.162 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Meizu M6T. It has a better performance, battery life, and camera.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Meizu M6T and Huawei Honor 9 Lite
2. Meizu M6T and Oppo Realme C2
3. Meizu M6T and Xiaomi Redmi 6A
4. Meizu M6T and Oppo A3s
5. Meizu C9 and Xiaomi Redmi 4A
6. Meizu C9 and Xiaomi Redmi 6A
7. Meizu C9 and C9 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish