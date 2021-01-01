Meizu M6T vs C9 Pro
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Meizu M6T (with MediaTek MT6750) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Meizu C9 Pro, which is powered by Unisoc SC9832E and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6T
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (442 against 347 nits)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Meizu C9 Pro
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- The phone is 8-months newer
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|5.45 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|18:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|75.66%
|73.87%
Design and build
|Height
|152.3 mm (6 inches)
|146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|145 gramm (5.11 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|-
|Frame material
|Plastic
|-
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Red
|-
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6750
|Unisoc SC9832E
|Max. clock
|1500 MHz
|1300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|-
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|-
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Mali-T860 MP2
|-
|GPU clock
|520 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|667 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 8.0
|ROM
|Flyme UI 7
|"Чистый" Android
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|-
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|-
|4K video recording
|No
|-
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25.81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.13 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.27 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32.9 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2018
|December 2018
|Release date
|June 2018
|January 2019
|Launch price
|~ 137 USD
|~ 109 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Meizu M6T. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Meizu C9 Pro.
