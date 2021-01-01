Home > Smartphone comparison > Meizu M6T vs M5 Note – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Meizu M6T (with MediaTek MT6750) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Meizu M5 Note, which is powered by MediaTek MT6755 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6T
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 6
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Meizu M5 Note
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • 42% higher pixel density (401 vs 282 PPI)
  • Supports 24W fast charging

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Meizu M6T
vs
M5 Note

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 282 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 75.66% 71.86%
Max. Brightness
Meizu M6T
442 nits
M5 Note +4%
461 nits

Design and build

Height 152.3 mm (6 inches) 153.6 mm (6.05 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Red Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Meizu M6T +5%
75.66%
M5 Note
71.86%

Performance

Tests of Meizu M6T and Meizu M5 Note in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6750 MediaTek MT6755
Max. clock 1500 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53		 -
Lithography process 28 nanometers -
Graphics Mali-T860 MP2 -
GPU clock 520 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16, 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Meizu M6T
597
M5 Note +20%
717
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Meizu M6T
2438
M5 Note +19%
2902
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Meizu M6T
40553
M5 Note +38%
56011
Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 6.0
ROM Flyme UI 7 Flyme 5.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 24 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, mCharge (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Meizu M6T
n/a
M5 Note
16:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Meizu M6T
n/a
M5 Note
8:31 hr
Talk (3G)
Meizu M6T
n/a
M5 Note
35:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25.81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.13 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24.99 mm
- Pixel size: 1.157 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2576 x 1936
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 32.9 mm 52.49 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Meizu M6T
n/a
M5 Note
86 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2018 December 2016
Release date June 2018 April 2017
Launch price ~ 137 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Meizu M5 Note. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Meizu M6T.

