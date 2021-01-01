Home > Smartphone comparison > Meizu M6T vs Meizu M6 – which one to choose?

Meizu M6T vs Meizu M6

Мейзу М6Т
VS
Мейзу М6
Meizu M6T
Meizu M6

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Meizu M6T (with MediaTek MT6750) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Meizu M6, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6T
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 7
  • Thinner bezels – 6.34% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6
  • Supports 24W fast charging

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Meizu M6T
vs
Meizu M6

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 282 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 75.66% 69.32%
Max. Brightness
Meizu M6T
442 nits
Meizu M6
442 nits

Design and build

Height 152.3 mm (6 inches) 148.2 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Red Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Meizu M6T +9%
75.66%
Meizu M6
69.32%

Performance

Tests of Meizu M6T and Meizu M6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6750 MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T860 MP2 Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 520 MHz 520 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Meizu M6T +2%
597
Meizu M6
586
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Meizu M6T +6%
2438
Meizu M6
2300
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Meizu M6T +12%
40553
Meizu M6
36220
Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 7
ROM Flyme UI 7 Flyme 7.3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3070 mAh
Charge power - 24 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25.81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.13 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.133 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 32.9 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2018 September 2017
Release date June 2018 December 2017
Launch price ~ 137 USD ~ 137 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Meizu M6T. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Meizu M6.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
