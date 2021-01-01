Home > Smartphone comparison > Meizu M6T vs M6 Note – which one to choose?

Meizu M6T vs M6 Note

Мейзу М6Т
VS
Мейзу М6 Ноте
Meizu M6T
Meizu M6 Note

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Meizu M6T (with MediaTek MT6750) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Meizu M6 Note, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6T
  • More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 7.3
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6 Note
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • 42% higher pixel density (401 vs 282 PPI)
  • Supports 24W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 625
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Meizu M6T
vs
M6 Note

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 282 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 75.66% 71%
Max. Brightness
Meizu M6T
442 nits
M6 Note
442 nits

Design and build

Height 152.3 mm (6 inches) 154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 145 gramm (5.11 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Red Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Meizu M6T +7%
75.66%
M6 Note
71%

Performance

Tests of Meizu M6T and Meizu M6 Note in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6750 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T860 MP2 Adreno 506
GPU clock 520 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16, 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Meizu M6T
597
M6 Note +50%
898
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Meizu M6T
2438
M6 Note +62%
3960
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Meizu M6T
40553
M6 Note +88%
76101
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 7.3
ROM Flyme UI 7 Flyme 7

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 24 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25.81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.13 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 32.9 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2018 August 2017
Release date June 2018 December 2017
Launch price ~ 137 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu M6 Note is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Redmi 7A and Meizu M6T
2. Meizu M6 and Meizu M6T
3. Note 8 and Meizu M6T
4. Y5 (2019) and Meizu M6T
5. Note 9 and M6 Note
6. Meizu M6 and M6 Note

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish