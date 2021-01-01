Meizu MX6 vs Meizu C9
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Meizu MX6 (with MediaTek MT6797) that was released on July 19, 2016, against the Meizu C9, which is powered by Spreadtrum SC9832E and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Meizu MX6
- Delivers 74% higher maximum brightness (603 against 347 nits)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 36% higher pixel density (401 vs 295 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 24W fast charging
- Fingerprint scanner
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
Reasons to consider the Meizu C9
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
- More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 6
- The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.5 inches
|5.45 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.43%
|73.87%
Design and build
|Height
|153.6 mm (6.05 inches)
|146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6797
|Spreadtrum SC9832E
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|1300 MHz
|CPU cores
|10 (2 + 4 + 4)
|-
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.85 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A72
|-
|Lithography process
|20 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP4
|-
|GPU clock
|780 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~122 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|667 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0
|Android 8.0
|ROM
|Flyme UI
|Flyme UI
|OS size
|-
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3060 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|24 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (480p)
|No
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27.53 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2016
|December 2018
|Release date
|September 2016
|December 2018
|Launch price
|~ 350 USD
|~ 84 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.27 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.162 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu MX6 is definitely a better buy.
