Meizu MX6 vs M6 Note
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Meizu MX6 (with MediaTek MT6797) that was released on July 19, 2016, against the Meizu M6 Note, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Meizu MX6
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (603 against 442 nits)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6 Note
- Comes with 940 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3060 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
- More recent OS version: Android 7.3 versus 6
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 625
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.5 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.43%
|71%
Design and build
|Height
|153.6 mm (6.05 inches)
|154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6797
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|10 (2 + 4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.85 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A72
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|20 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|780 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~122 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|16, 32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0
|Android 7.3
|ROM
|Flyme UI
|Flyme 7
Battery
|Capacity
|3060 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|24 W
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
|Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:33 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (480p)
|No
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27.53 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2016
|August 2017
|Release date
|September 2016
|December 2017
|Launch price
|~ 350 USD
|~ 225 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Meizu M6 Note. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Meizu MX6.
