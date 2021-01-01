Home > Smartphone comparison > Meizu MX6 vs M6 Note – which one to choose?

Meizu MX6 vs M6 Note

Мейзу MX6
VS
Мейзу М6 Ноте
Meizu MX6
Meizu M6 Note

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Meizu MX6 (with MediaTek MT6797) that was released on July 19, 2016, against the Meizu M6 Note, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu MX6
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (603 against 442 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6 Note
  • Comes with 940 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3060 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 7.3 versus 6
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 625
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Meizu MX6
vs
M6 Note

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 401 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 72.43% 71%
Max. Brightness
Meizu MX6 +36%
603 nits
M6 Note
442 nits

Design and build

Height 153.6 mm (6.05 inches) 154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.2 mm (0.28 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Meizu MX6 +2%
72.43%
M6 Note
71%

Performance

Tests of Meizu MX6 and Meizu M6 Note in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6797 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 10 (2 + 4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.85 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A72		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 20 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP4 Adreno 506
GPU clock 780 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~122 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16, 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Meizu MX6 +77%
1588
M6 Note
898
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Meizu MX6
2990
M6 Note +32%
3960
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Meizu MX6 +19%
90634
M6 Note
76101
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 Android 7.3
ROM Flyme UI Flyme 7

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3060 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 24 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:33 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Meizu MX6
9:27 hr
M6 Note
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Meizu MX6
9:07 hr
M6 Note
n/a
Talk (3G)
Meizu MX6
17:19 hr
M6 Note
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (480p) No
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27.53 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Meizu MX6
72 dB
M6 Note
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2016 August 2017
Release date September 2016 December 2017
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Meizu M6 Note. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Meizu MX6.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Meizu MX6 or Redmi 7
2. Meizu MX6 or Redmi 6
3. Meizu MX6 or Pro 6 Plus
4. Meizu MX6 or Meizu M6
5. Meizu MX6 or Mi A1
6. M6 Note or Honor 9 Lite
7. M6 Note or Note 9
8. M6 Note or Mi A2
9. M6 Note or Meizu M6
10. M6 Note or Meizu M6T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish