Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Meizu MX6 (with MediaTek MT6797) that was released on July 19, 2016, against the Meizu M6 Note, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.