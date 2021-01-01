Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 8 vs Honor 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Meizu Note 8 vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite

Мейзу Ноут 8
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10 Лайт
Meizu Note 8
Huawei Honor 10 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Meizu Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 8
  • Supports 24W fast charging
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10 Lite
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 8
vs
Honor 10 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.37% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 38.2 ms
Contrast - 805:1
Max. Brightness
Note 8 +2%
442 nits
Honor 10 Lite
433 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.6 mm (6.05 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 8
80.37%
Honor 10 Lite +3%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Meizu Note 8 and Huawei Honor 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Note 8
102882
Honor 10 Lite +33%
137136
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Note 8 +3%
132975
Honor 10 Lite
129609
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0
ROM Flyme UI 7.3 EMUI 9
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 24 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (47% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Note 8
n/a
Honor 10 Lite
10:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Note 8
n/a
Honor 10 Lite
11:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Note 8
n/a
Honor 10 Lite
28:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Note 8
n/a
Honor 10 Lite
85.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2018 November 2018
Release date November 2018 February 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 187 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 10 Lite. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Meizu Note 8.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A20 and Note 8
2. Redmi Note 8 and Note 8
3. Note 9 and Note 8
4. P30 Lite and Honor 10 Lite
5. Mi A3 and Honor 10 Lite
6. Redmi Note 8T and Honor 10 Lite
7. Galaxy A10 and Honor 10 Lite
8. Redmi Note 8 and Honor 10 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish