Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 8 vs Honor 8X – which one to choose?

Meizu Note 8 vs Huawei Honor 8X

Мейзу Ноут 8
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8Х
Meizu Note 8
Huawei Honor 8X

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Meizu Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 8
  • Supports 24W fast charging
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 332 and 269 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 8
vs
Honor 8X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80.37% 84%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 39.6 ms
Contrast - 880:1
Max. Brightness
Note 8 +4%
442 nits
Honor 8X
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.6 mm (6.05 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red, Purple Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 8
80.37%
Honor 8X +5%
84%

Performance

Tests of Meizu Note 8 and Huawei Honor 8X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 8
269
Honor 8X +23%
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 8
1208
Honor 8X +10%
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Note 8
102882
Honor 8X +33%
136392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Note 8
132975
Honor 8X +4%
138488
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM Flyme UI 7.3 EMUI 9
OS size - 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 24 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (47% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Note 8
n/a
Honor 8X
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Note 8
n/a
Honor 8X
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Note 8
n/a
Honor 8X
32:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Note 8
n/a
Honor 8X
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2018 September 2018
Release date November 2018 October 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) - 0.81 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 8X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A20 or Meizu Note 8
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Meizu Note 8
3. Meizu Note 9 or Note 8
4. Samsung Galaxy A50 or Huawei Honor 8X
5. Huawei Honor 10i or Honor 8X
6. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Huawei Honor 8X
7. Samsung Galaxy A30s or Huawei Honor 8X
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Huawei Honor 8X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish