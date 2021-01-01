Meizu Note 8 vs Huawei Y5 (2019)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Meizu Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 8
- 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (132K versus 73K)
- 37% higher pixel density (402 vs 294 PPI)
- Supports 24W fast charging
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 580 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3020 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
- 65% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 269 and 163 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2019)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (584 against 442 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
- Weighs 22 grams less
- The phone is 7-months newer
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|5.71 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.37%
|78.1%
|RGB color space
|-
|96.1%
|PWM
|-
|1000 Hz
|Response time
|-
|22 ms
|Contrast
|-
|955:1
Design and build
|Height
|153.6 mm (6.05 inches)
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|70.78 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|146 gramm (5.15 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red, Purple
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|MediaTek Helio A22
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124.8 GFLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Flyme UI 7.3
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3600 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|24 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, mCharge (47% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2018
|April 2019
|Release date
|November 2018
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.42 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.86 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu Note 8 is definitely a better buy.
