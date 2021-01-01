Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 8 vs Y5 (2019) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Meizu Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 8
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (132K versus 73K)
  • 37% higher pixel density (402 vs 294 PPI)
  • Supports 24W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 580 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 65% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 269 and 163 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2019)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (584 against 442 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19:9
PPI 402 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.37% 78.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.1%
PWM - 1000 Hz
Response time - 22 ms
Contrast - 955:1
Max. Brightness
Note 8
442 nits
Y5 (2019) +32%
584 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.6 mm (6.05 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 70.78 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 8 +3%
80.37%
Y5 (2019)
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Meizu Note 8 and Huawei Y5 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 8 +65%
269
Y5 (2019)
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 8 +124%
1208
Y5 (2019)
540
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Note 8 +84%
102882
Y5 (2019)
55972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Note 8 +80%
132975
Y5 (2019)
73988
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0
ROM Flyme UI 7.3 EMUI 9
OS size - 5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 24 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (47% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Note 8
n/a
Y5 (2019)
81.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2018 April 2019
Release date November 2018 June 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) - 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu Note 8 is definitely a better buy.

