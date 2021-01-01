Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 8 vs 16 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Meizu Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Meizu 16 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 8
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
  • Weighs 14 grams less
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16 Plus
  • 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (248K versus 132K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
  • Thinner bezels – 6.84% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Note 8
58
16 Plus
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Note 8
29
16 Plus
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Note 8
64
16 Plus
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Note 8
46
16 Plus
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Note 8
55
16 Plus
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Note 8
48
16 Plus
61

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 8
vs
16 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18:9
PPI 402 ppi 372 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.37% 87.21%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Note 8 +5%
442 nits
16 Plus
422 nits

Design and build

Height 153.6 mm (6.05 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 78.2 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red, Purple White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 8
80.37%
16 Plus +9%
87.21%

Performance

Tests of Meizu Note 8 and Meizu 16 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 630
GPU clock 650 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 8
269
16 Plus +87%
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 8
1208
16 Plus +67%
2013
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Note 8
102882
16 Plus +183%
291049
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Note 8
132975
16 Plus +87%
248651
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Flyme UI 7.3 Flyme UI 8,1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 3640 mAh
Charge power 24 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (47% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless), 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2018 August 2018
Release date November 2018 November 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 388 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu 16 Plus is definitely a better buy.

