Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Meizu Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Meizu M6, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 8
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • 43% higher pixel density (402 vs 282 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 11.05% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Comes with 530 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3070 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 632
  • More recent OS version: Android 8.1 versus 7
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6
  • Weighs 25 grams less

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 402 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80.37% 69.32%
Max. Brightness
Note 8
442 nits
Meizu M6
442 nits

Design and build

Height 153.6 mm (6.05 inches) 148.2 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 8 +16%
80.37%
Meizu M6
69.32%

Performance

Tests of Meizu Note 8 and Meizu M6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 520 MHz
FLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 8
269
Meizu M6
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 8
1208
Meizu M6
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Note 8 +184%
102882
Meizu M6
36220
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Note 8
132975
Meizu M6
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 7
ROM Flyme UI 7.3 Flyme 7.3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3600 mAh 3070 mAh
Charge power 24 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (47% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.133 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 13 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2018 September 2017
Release date November 2018 December 2017
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 137 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu Note 8 is definitely a better buy.

