Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu Note 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 6, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 9
  • Comes with 1342 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2658 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (342K versus 199K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (658 against 442 nits)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Meizu
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 9
vs
iPhone XS

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.2 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2244 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.35% 82.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Note 9
442 nits
iPhone XS +49%
658 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.1 mm (6.03 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 169.7 gramm (5.99 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 9 +3%
85.35%
iPhone XS
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Meizu Note 9 and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 9
474
iPhone XS +134%
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 9
912
iPhone XS +208%
2813
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Note 9
174982
iPhone XS +120%
384156
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Note 9
199629
iPhone XS +71%
342040
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM Flyme 7.2 -
OS size - 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 38 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Note 9
n/a
iPhone XS
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Note 9
n/a
iPhone XS
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Note 9
n/a
iPhone XS
14:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 5 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5180 x 3880 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Note 9
n/a
iPhone XS
87.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2019 September 2018
Release date March 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 1100 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS is definitely a better buy.

