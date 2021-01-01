Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 9 vs Honor 10i – which one to choose?

Meizu Note 9 vs Huawei Honor 10i

Meizu Note 9
Huawei Honor 10i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu Note 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 6, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 9
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (199K versus 154K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (442 against 374 nits)
  • 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 474 and 327 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10i
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 9
vs
Honor 10i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2244 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.35% 83.1%
Max. Brightness
Note 9 +18%
442 nits
Honor 10i
374 nits

Design and build

Height 153.1 mm (6.03 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169.7 gramm (5.99 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 9 +3%
85.35%
Honor 10i
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Meizu Note 9 and Huawei Honor 10i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G51
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 9 +45%
474
Honor 10i
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 9
912
Honor 10i +46%
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Note 9 +31%
174982
Honor 10i
133319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Note 9 +29%
199629
Honor 10i
154782
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM Flyme 7.2 EMUI 9.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 38 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5180 x 3880 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 March 2019
Release date March 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu Note 9 is definitely a better buy.

