Meizu Note 9 vs Huawei Honor 9X Lite

Meizu Note 9
VS
Huawei Honor 9X Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu Note 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 6, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 9
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (204K versus 168K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 483 and 344 points
  • Weighs 18.3 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 9
vs
Honor 9X Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2244 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.35% 84.4%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 27 ms
Contrast - 565:1
Max. Brightness
Note 9 +7%
450 nits
Honor 9X Lite
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.1 mm (6.03 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169.7 gramm (5.99 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 9 +1%
85.35%
Honor 9X Lite
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Meizu Note 9 and Huawei Honor 9X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G51
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 9 +40%
483
Honor 9X Lite
344
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 9
930
Honor 9X Lite +45%
1345
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Note 9 +22%
204851
Honor 9X Lite
168426

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9
ROM Flyme 7.2 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 38 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5180 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Note 9
n/a
Honor 9X Lite
79.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 April 2020
Release date March 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 187 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Meizu Note 9. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9X Lite.

