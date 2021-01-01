Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 9 vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Meizu Note 9 vs Huawei P30 Lite

Meizu Note 9
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu Note 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 6, 2019, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 9
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3340 mAh
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (199K versus 140K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 474 and 314 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (495 against 442 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 9
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2244 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.2:9
PPI 402 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.35% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 42.8 ms
Contrast - 820:1
Max. Brightness
Note 9
442 nits
P30 Lite +12%
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 153.1 mm (6.03 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 169.7 gramm (5.99 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 9 +1%
85.35%
P30 Lite
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Meizu Note 9 and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G51
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 9 +51%
474
P30 Lite
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 9
912
P30 Lite +41%
1286
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Note 9 +26%
174982
P30 Lite
138877
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Note 9 +43%
199629
P30 Lite
140008
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Flyme 7.2 EMUI 10.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 38 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Note 9
n/a
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Note 9
n/a
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Note 9
n/a
P30 Lite
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5180 x 3880 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Note 9
n/a
P30 Lite
88.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 March 2019
Release date March 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Meizu Note 9. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30 Lite.

