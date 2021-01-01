Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 9 vs Meizu 16 – which one to choose?

Meizu Note 9 vs Meizu 16

Мейзу Ноте 9
VS
Мейзу 16
Meizu Note 9
Meizu 16

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu Note 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 6, 2019, against the Meizu 16, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 9
  • Comes with 990 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3010 mAh
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 199K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 17.7 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 9
vs
Meizu 16

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2244 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 18:9
PPI 402 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.35% 84.6%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Note 9 +5%
442 nits
Meizu 16
422 nits

Design and build

Height 153.1 mm (6.03 inches) 150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 169.7 gramm (5.99 oz) 152 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 9 +1%
85.35%
Meizu 16
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Meizu Note 9 and Meizu 16 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 630
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 9
474
Meizu 16 +6%
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 9
912
Meizu 16 +117%
1983
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Note 9
174982
Meizu 16 +65%
288294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Note 9
199629
Meizu 16 +55%
309787
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Flyme 7.2 Flyme UI 8.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3010 mAh
Charge power 18 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 38 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless), 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5180 x 3880 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2019 August 2018
Release date March 2019 August 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 413 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Meizu 16. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Meizu Note 9.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
17 (53.1%)
15 (46.9%)
Total votes: 32

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Meizu Note 9
2. Apple iPhone XS vs Meizu Note 9
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Meizu Note 9
4. Apple iPhone X vs Meizu Note 9
5. Meizu M6 Note vs Note 9
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Meizu 16
7. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Meizu 16
8. Meizu X8 vs Meizu 16
9. Meizu 16s vs Meizu 16

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish