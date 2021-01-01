Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 9 vs 16 Plus – which one to choose?

Meizu Note 9 vs 16 Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu Note 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 6, 2019, against the Meizu 16 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 9
  • Comes with 360 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3640 mAh
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16 Plus
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (248K versus 199K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Note 9
60
16 Plus
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Note 9
43
16 Plus
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Note 9
70
16 Plus
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Note 9
52
16 Plus
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Note 9
75
16 Plus
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Note 9
57
16 Plus
61

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 9
vs
16 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2244 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 18:9
PPI 402 ppi 372 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.35% 87.21%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Note 9 +5%
442 nits
16 Plus
422 nits

Design and build

Height 153.1 mm (6.03 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 78.2 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 169.7 gramm (5.99 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 9
85.35%
16 Plus +2%
87.21%

Performance

Tests of Meizu Note 9 and Meizu 16 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 630
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 9
474
16 Plus +6%
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 9
912
16 Plus +121%
2013
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Note 9
174982
16 Plus +66%
291049
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Note 9
199629
16 Plus +25%
248651
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Flyme 7.2 Flyme UI 8,1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3640 mAh
Charge power 18 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 38 min) Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless), 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5180 x 3880 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2019 August 2018
Release date March 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 388 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Meizu 16 Plus. It has a better performance, software, and camera.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

