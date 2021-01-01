Meizu Note 9 vs Meizu 16Xs
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu Note 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 6, 2019, against the Meizu 16Xs, which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16Xs
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
43
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
60
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2244 pixels
|1080 x 2232 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|18.6:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.35%
|84.7%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|153.1 mm (6.03 inches)
|152 mm (5.98 inches)
|Width
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|169.7 gramm (5.99 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|Adreno 612
|GPU clock
|700-750 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
474
Meizu 16Xs +3%
486
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
912
Meizu 16Xs +8%
984
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
174982
175268
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
199629
Meizu 16Xs +3%
205654
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Flyme 7.2
|Flyme UI
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, mCharge (50% in 38 min)
|Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5180 x 3880
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|May 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|July 2019
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 300 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Meizu 16Xs. It has a better performance and camera.
Cast your vote
2 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%)
Total votes: 6