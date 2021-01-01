Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 9 vs Meizu 16Xs – which one to choose?

Meizu Note 9 vs Meizu 16Xs

Мейзу Ноте 9
VS
Мейзу 16Xs
Meizu Note 9
Meizu 16Xs

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu Note 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 6, 2019, against the Meizu 16Xs, which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16Xs
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 9
vs
Meizu 16Xs

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2244 pixels 1080 x 2232 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 18.6:9
PPI 402 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.35% 84.7%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Note 9 +5%
442 nits
Meizu 16Xs
422 nits

Design and build

Height 153.1 mm (6.03 inches) 152 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 169.7 gramm (5.99 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 9 +1%
85.35%
Meizu 16Xs
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Meizu Note 9 and Meizu 16Xs in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 612
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 9
474
Meizu 16Xs +3%
486
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 9
912
Meizu 16Xs +8%
984
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Note 9
174982
Meizu 16Xs
175268
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Note 9
199629
Meizu 16Xs +3%
205654
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM Flyme 7.2 Flyme UI

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 38 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5180 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 May 2019
Release date March 2019 July 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 300 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Meizu 16Xs. It has a better performance and camera.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Mi A3 or Note 9
2. iPhone XS or Note 9
3. Redmi Note 9 Pro or Note 9
4. iPhone X or Note 9
5. 16 Plus or Note 9
6. Redmi Note 8 or Meizu 16Xs
7. Meizu 16 or Meizu 16Xs
8. Meizu 16s or Meizu 16Xs

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish