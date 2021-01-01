Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu Note 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 6, 2019, against the Meizu M6 Note, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.