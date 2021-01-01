Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 9 vs M6 Note – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu Note 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 6, 2019, against the Meizu M6 Note, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 9
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 14.35% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 7.3
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6 Note
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Note 9
60
M6 Note
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Note 9
51
M6 Note
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Note 9
70
M6 Note
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Note 9
52
M6 Note
46
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Note 9
75
M6 Note
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Note 9
59
M6 Note
45

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 9
vs
M6 Note

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2244 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 16:9
PPI 402 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.35% 71%
Max. Brightness
Note 9
442 nits
M6 Note
442 nits

Design and build

Height 153.1 mm (6.03 inches) 154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 169.7 gramm (5.99 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 9 +20%
85.35%
M6 Note
71%

Performance

Tests of Meizu Note 9 and Meizu M6 Note in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 506
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 16, 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 9
474
M6 Note
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 9
912
M6 Note
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Note 9 +130%
174982
M6 Note
76101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Note 9
199629
M6 Note
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 7.3
ROM Flyme 7.2 Flyme 7

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 38 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5180 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 August 2017
Release date March 2019 December 2017
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu Note 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (58.3%)
5 (41.7%)
Total votes: 12

