Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 9 vs Meizu M6T – which one to choose?

Meizu Note 9 vs Meizu M6T

Мейзу Ноте 9
VS
Мейзу М6Т
Meizu Note 9
Meizu M6T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu Note 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 6, 2019, against the Meizu M6T, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 9
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 43% higher pixel density (402 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 9.69% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 675
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6T
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
  • Weighs 24.7 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 9
vs
Meizu M6T

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2244 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 18:9
PPI 402 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.35% 75.66%
Max. Brightness
Note 9
442 nits
Meizu M6T
442 nits

Design and build

Height 153.1 mm (6.03 inches) 152.3 mm (6 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 169.7 gramm (5.99 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Gold, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 9 +13%
85.35%
Meizu M6T
75.66%

Performance

Tests of Meizu Note 9 and Meizu M6T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 520 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 9
474
Meizu M6T
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 9
912
Meizu M6T
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Note 9 +331%
174982
Meizu M6T
40553
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Note 9
199629
Meizu M6T
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM Flyme 7.2 Flyme UI 7

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 38 min) No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25.81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.13 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5180 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 32.9 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2019 May 2018
Release date March 2019 June 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 137 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu Note 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Meizu Note 9 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
2. Meizu Note 9 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Meizu Note 9 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
4. Meizu Note 9 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
5. Meizu Note 9 and Meizu 16
6. Meizu M6T and Huawei Honor 9 Lite
7. Meizu M6T and Oppo Realme C2
8. Meizu M6T and Xiaomi Redmi 6A
9. Meizu M6T and Oppo A3s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish