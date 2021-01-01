Meizu Note 9 vs Note 8
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu Note 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 6, 2019, against the Meizu Note 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 9
- 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (199K versus 132K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3600 mAh
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 8
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
Review
Value for money
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2244 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|18:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.35%
|80.37%
Design and build
|Height
|153.1 mm (6.03 inches)
|153.6 mm (6.05 inches)
|Width
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|169.7 gramm (5.99 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|700-750 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|~124.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 8.1
|ROM
|Flyme 7.2
|Flyme UI 7.3
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3600 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, mCharge (50% in 38 min)
|Yes, mCharge (47% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5180 x 3880
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|October 2018
|Release date
|March 2019
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 212 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu Note 9 is definitely a better buy.
