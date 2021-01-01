Home > Smartphone comparison > Pro 6 Plus vs Meizu M6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Meizu Pro 6 Plus (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on November 30, 2016, against the Meizu M6, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu Pro 6 Plus
  • 83% higher pixel density (515 vs 282 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1794 MHz
  • Comes with 330 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3070 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 8 Octa 8890
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.39% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 7 versus 6
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • The phone is 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pro 6 Plus
vs
Meizu M6

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 515 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 74.71% 69.32%
Max. Brightness
Pro 6 Plus
442 nits
Meizu M6
442 nits

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 148.2 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pro 6 Plus +8%
74.71%
Meizu M6
69.32%

Performance

Tests of Meizu Pro 6 Plus and Meizu M6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP12 Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 900 MHz 520 MHz
FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1794 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Pro 6 Plus +147%
1447
Meizu M6
586
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Pro 6 Plus +78%
4100
Meizu M6
2300
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pro 6 Plus +208%
111384
Meizu M6
36220
Software

Operating system Android 6 Android 7
ROM Flyme 7.3 Flyme 7.3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3070 mAh
Charge power 24 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (55% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pro 6 Plus
15:51 hr
Meizu M6
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Pro 6 Plus
14:42 hr
Meizu M6
n/a
Talk (3G)
Pro 6 Plus
16:06 hr
Meizu M6
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.133 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.4 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 9 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pro 6 Plus
70 dB
Meizu M6
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced November 2016 September 2017
Release date December 2016 December 2017
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 137 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu Pro 6 Plus is definitely a better buy.

