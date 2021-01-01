Meizu Pro 6 Plus vs Meizu M6
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Meizu Pro 6 Plus (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on November 30, 2016, against the Meizu M6, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Meizu Pro 6 Plus
- 83% higher pixel density (515 vs 282 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1794 MHz
- Comes with 330 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3070 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 8 Octa 8890
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5.39% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
- More recent OS version: Android 7 versus 6
- Weighs 15 grams less
- The phone is 10-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
46
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
17
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
56
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
46
38
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
51
39
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.71%
|69.32%
Design and build
|Height
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|148.2 mm (5.83 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|158 gramm (5.57 oz)
|143 gramm (5.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|MediaTek MT6750
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Mali-T860 MP2
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|520 MHz
|FLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|667 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Pro 6 Plus +147%
1447
586
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Pro 6 Plus +78%
4100
2300
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pro 6 Plus +208%
111384
36220
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6
|Android 7
|ROM
|Flyme 7.3
|Flyme 7.3
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|3070 mAh
|Charge power
|24 W
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, mCharge (55% in 30 min)
|Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:51 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:42 hr
Talk (3G)
16:06 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.133 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|9
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2016
|September 2017
|Release date
|December 2016
|December 2017
|Launch price
|~ 437 USD
|~ 137 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu Pro 6 Plus is definitely a better buy.
