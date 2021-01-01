Meizu Pro 6 Plus vs M6 Note
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Meizu Pro 6 Plus (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on November 30, 2016, against the Meizu M6 Note, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Meizu Pro 6 Plus
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- 28% higher pixel density (515 vs 401 PPI)
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1794 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6 Note
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 7.3 versus 6
- The phone is 9-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
46
46
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
51
45
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.71%
|71%
Design and build
|Height
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|158 gramm (5.57 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|16, 32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Pro 6 Plus +61%
1447
898
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Pro 6 Plus +4%
4100
3960
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pro 6 Plus +46%
111384
76101
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6
|Android 7.3
|ROM
|Flyme 7.3
|Flyme 7
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|24 W
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, mCharge (55% in 30 min)
|Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:51 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:42 hr
Talk (3G)
16:06 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|9
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2016
|August 2017
|Release date
|December 2016
|December 2017
|Launch price
|~ 437 USD
|~ 225 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu Pro 6 Plus is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1