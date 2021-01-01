Home > Smartphone comparison > Pro 6 Plus vs Meizu MX6 – which one to choose?

Meizu Pro 6 Plus vs Meizu MX6

Мейзу Про 6 Плюс
VS
Мейзу MX6
Meizu Pro 6 Plus
Meizu MX6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Meizu Pro 6 Plus (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on November 30, 2016, against the Meizu MX6, which is powered by MediaTek MT6797 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu Pro 6 Plus
  • Shows 41% longer battery life (96 vs 68 hours)
  • 28% higher pixel density (515 vs 401 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1794 MHz
  • Comes with 340 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3060 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 8 Octa 8890
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Meizu MX6
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (603 against 442 nits)
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pro 6 Plus
vs
Meizu MX6

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 515 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 74.71% 72.43%
Max. Brightness
Pro 6 Plus
442 nits
Meizu MX6 +36%
603 nits

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 153.6 mm (6.05 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pro 6 Plus +3%
74.71%
Meizu MX6
72.43%

Performance

Tests of Meizu Pro 6 Plus and Meizu MX6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890 MediaTek MT6797
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 10 (2 + 4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.85 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A72
Lithography process 14 nanometers 20 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T880 MP12 Mali-T880 MP4
GPU clock 900 MHz 780 MHz
FLOPS ~249 GFLOPS ~122 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1794 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Pro 6 Plus
1447
Meizu MX6 +10%
1588
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Pro 6 Plus +37%
4100
Meizu MX6
2990
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pro 6 Plus +23%
111384
Meizu MX6
90634
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6 Android 6.0
ROM Flyme 7.3 Flyme UI

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3060 mAh
Charge power 24 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (55% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pro 6 Plus +67%
15:51 hr
Meizu MX6
9:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pro 6 Plus +59%
14:42 hr
Meizu MX6
9:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Pro 6 Plus
16:06 hr
Meizu MX6 +7%
17:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (480p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 27.53 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 9 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pro 6 Plus
70 dB
Meizu MX6 +3%
72 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced November 2016 July 2016
Release date December 2016 September 2016
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 350 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu Pro 6 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Meizu Pro 7 Plus and Pro 6 Plus
2. Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Meizu MX6
3. Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Meizu MX6
4. Meizu M6 and Meizu MX6
5. Meizu M6 Note and Meizu MX6
6. Xiaomi Mi A1 and Meizu MX6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish