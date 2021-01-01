Meizu Pro 6 Plus vs Meizu MX6
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Meizu Pro 6 Plus (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on November 30, 2016, against the Meizu MX6, which is powered by MediaTek MT6797 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Meizu Pro 6 Plus
- Shows 41% longer battery life (96 vs 68 hours)
- 28% higher pixel density (515 vs 401 PPI)
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1794 MHz
- Comes with 340 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3060 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 8 Octa 8890
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Meizu MX6
- Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (603 against 442 nits)
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
29
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
53
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
46
40
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
51
43
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.71%
|72.43%
Design and build
|Height
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|153.6 mm (6.05 inches)
|Width
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|158 gramm (5.57 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|MediaTek MT6797
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|10 (2 + 4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.85 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A72
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|20 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Mali-T880 MP4
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|780 MHz
|FLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|~122 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1447
Meizu MX6 +10%
1588
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Pro 6 Plus +37%
4100
2990
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pro 6 Plus +23%
111384
90634
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6
|Android 6.0
|ROM
|Flyme 7.3
|Flyme UI
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|3060 mAh
|Charge power
|24 W
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, mCharge (55% in 30 min)
|Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pro 6 Plus +67%
15:51 hr
9:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pro 6 Plus +59%
14:42 hr
9:07 hr
Talk (3G)
16:06 hr
Meizu MX6 +7%
17:19 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (480p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|27.53 mm
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|9
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2016
|July 2016
|Release date
|December 2016
|September 2016
|Launch price
|~ 437 USD
|~ 350 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu Pro 6 Plus is definitely a better buy.
