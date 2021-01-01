Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Meizu Pro 6 Plus (with Exynos 8 Octa 8890) that was released on November 30, 2016, against the Meizu MX6, which is powered by MediaTek MT6797 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.