Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch Meizu Pro 7 Plus (with MediaTek MT6799) that was released on July 26, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu Pro 7 Plus
  • 19% higher pixel density (515 vs 432 PPI)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (499 against 445 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.96% more screen real estate
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pro 7 Plus
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.9:9
PPI 515 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 73.94% 79.9%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Pro 7 Plus
445 nits
Honor 10 +12%
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.3 mm (6.19 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pro 7 Plus
73.94%
Honor 10 +8%
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Meizu Pro 7 Plus and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6799 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 10 (2 + 4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A35
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GT7400 Plus Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 800 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~205 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pro 7 Plus
n/a
Honor 10
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pro 7 Plus
128262
Honor 10 +64%
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pro 7 Plus
n/a
Honor 10
159477
Software

Operating system Android 7.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM Flyme 6 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 24 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pro 7 Plus
10:14 hr
Honor 10 +13%
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pro 7 Plus
10:53 hr
Honor 10 +8%
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Pro 7 Plus
16:11 hr
Honor 10 +31%
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3000 x 4000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 12 MP
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pro 7 Plus +7%
90 dB
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2017 April 2018
Release date September 2017 April 2018
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 10 is definitely a better buy.

