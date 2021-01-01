Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Meizu Pro 7 Plus (with MediaTek MT6799) that was released on July 26, 2017, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.