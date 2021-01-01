Meizu Pro 7 Plus vs Huawei P20 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Meizu Pro 7 Plus (with MediaTek MT6799) that was released on July 26, 2017, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Meizu Pro 7 Plus
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3000 mAh
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek MT6799
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- 19% higher pixel density (515 vs 432 PPI)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
- Shows 10% longer battery life (77 vs 70 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 7
- Thinner bezels – 6.78% more screen real estate
- Weighs 25 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower
- The phone is 7-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
48
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
56
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
46
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
49
Value for money
Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18.9:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.94%
|80.72%
|RGB color space
|-
|98.8%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Contrast
|-
|1035:1
Design and build
|Height
|157.3 mm (6.19 inches)
|148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|145 gramm (5.11 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6799
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|10 (2 + 4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A35
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GT7400 Plus
|Mali-T830 MP2
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~205 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Pro 7 Plus +75%
1631
933
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Pro 7 Plus +55%
5621
3628
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pro 7 Plus +72%
128262
74536
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|Flyme 6
|EMUI 9.0
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|24 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:14 hr
P20 Lite +9%
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pro 7 Plus +12%
10:53 hr
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
16:11 hr
P20 Lite +3%
16:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3000 x 4000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 12 MP
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
74
Video quality
65
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|10
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2017
|March 2018
|Release date
|September 2017
|March 2018
|Launch price
|~ 562 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.75 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.21 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Meizu Pro 7 Plus. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P20 Lite.
