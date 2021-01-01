Home > Smartphone comparison > Pro 7 Plus vs P20 Lite – which one to choose?

Meizu Pro 7 Plus vs Huawei P20 Lite

Мейзу Про 7 Плюс
VS
Хуавей П20 Лайт
Meizu Pro 7 Plus
Huawei P20 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Meizu Pro 7 Plus (with MediaTek MT6799) that was released on July 26, 2017, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu Pro 7 Plus
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek MT6799
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • 19% higher pixel density (515 vs 432 PPI)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (77 vs 70 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 7
  • Thinner bezels – 6.78% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pro 7 Plus
vs
P20 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18.9:9
PPI 515 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 73.94% 80.72%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1035:1
Max. Brightness
Pro 7 Plus
445 nits
P20 Lite +7%
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.3 mm (6.19 inches) 148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pro 7 Plus
73.94%
P20 Lite +9%
80.72%

Performance

Tests of Meizu Pro 7 Plus and Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6799 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 10 (2 + 4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A35
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GT7400 Plus Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 800 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~205 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Pro 7 Plus +75%
1631
P20 Lite
933
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Pro 7 Plus +55%
5621
P20 Lite
3628
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pro 7 Plus +72%
128262
P20 Lite
74536
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Flyme 6 EMUI 9.0
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 24 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pro 7 Plus
10:14 hr
P20 Lite +9%
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pro 7 Plus +12%
10:53 hr
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Pro 7 Plus
16:11 hr
P20 Lite +3%
16:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3000 x 4000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 12 MP
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 10 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pro 7 Plus +7%
90 dB
P20 Lite
84.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced July 2017 March 2018
Release date September 2017 March 2018
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Meizu Pro 7 Plus. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P20 Lite.

