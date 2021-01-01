Meizu Pro 7 Plus vs Note 9
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Meizu Pro 7 Plus (with MediaTek MT6799) that was released on July 26, 2017, against the Meizu Note 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Meizu Pro 7 Plus
- 28% higher pixel density (515 vs 402 PPI)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 9
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Thinner bezels – 11.41% more screen real estate
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 7
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
- The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
47
51
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
46
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
59
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1080 x 2244 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18.7:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.94%
|85.35%
Design and build
|Height
|157.3 mm (6.19 inches)
|153.1 mm (6.03 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|169.7 gramm (5.99 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6799
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|10 (2 + 4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A35
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GT7400 Plus
|Adreno 612
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~205 GFLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
912
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
128262
Note 9 +36%
174982
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
199629
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Flyme 6
|Flyme 7.2
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|24 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, mCharge (50% in 38 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:53 hr
Talk (3G)
16:11 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3000 x 4000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Monochrome lens
|- 12 MP
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|5180 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
74
Video quality
65
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|10
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2017
|March 2019
|Release date
|September 2017
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 562 USD
|~ 200 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu Note 9 is definitely a better buy.
