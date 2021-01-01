Home > Smartphone comparison > Pro 7 Plus vs Note 9 – which one to choose?

Meizu Pro 7 Plus vs Note 9

Мейзу Про 7 Плюс
VS
Мейзу Ноте 9
Meizu Pro 7 Plus
Meizu Note 9

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Meizu Pro 7 Plus (with MediaTek MT6799) that was released on July 26, 2017, against the Meizu Note 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu Pro 7 Plus
  • 28% higher pixel density (515 vs 402 PPI)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 9
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 11.41% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 7
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pro 7 Plus
vs
Note 9

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18.7:9
PPI 515 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 73.94% 85.35%
Max. Brightness
Pro 7 Plus +1%
445 nits
Note 9
442 nits

Design and build

Height 157.3 mm (6.19 inches) 153.1 mm (6.03 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 169.7 gramm (5.99 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pro 7 Plus
73.94%
Note 9 +15%
85.35%

Performance

Tests of Meizu Pro 7 Plus and Meizu Note 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6799 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 10 (2 + 4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A35
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GT7400 Plus Adreno 612
GPU clock 800 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~205 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pro 7 Plus
n/a
Note 9
474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pro 7 Plus
n/a
Note 9
912
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pro 7 Plus
128262
Note 9 +36%
174982
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pro 7 Plus
n/a
Note 9
199629
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 Android 9.0
ROM Flyme 6 Flyme 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 24 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 38 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pro 7 Plus
10:14 hr
Note 9
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Pro 7 Plus
10:53 hr
Note 9
n/a
Talk (3G)
Pro 7 Plus
16:11 hr
Note 9
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 3000 x 4000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Monochrome lens - 12 MP
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5180 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pro 7 Plus
90 dB
Note 9
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced July 2017 March 2019
Release date September 2017 March 2019
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 200 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu Note 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Meizu Pro 7 Plus or Apple iPhone X
2. Meizu Pro 7 Plus or Meizu Pro 7
3. Meizu Note 9 or Xiaomi Mi A3
4. Meizu Note 9 or Apple iPhone XS
5. Meizu Note 9 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
6. Meizu Note 9 or Apple iPhone X
7. Meizu Note 9 or Meizu 16 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish