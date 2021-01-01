Home > Smartphone comparison > Pro 7 Plus vs Pro 6 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch Meizu Pro 7 Plus (with MediaTek MT6799) that was released on July 26, 2017, against the Meizu Pro 6 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 8 Octa 8890 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu Pro 7 Plus
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek MT6799
  • More recent OS version: Android 7 versus 6
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Meizu Pro 6 Plus
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (96 vs 70 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pro 7 Plus
vs
Pro 6 Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.7 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 515 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 73.94% 74.71%
Max. Brightness
Pro 7 Plus +1%
445 nits
Pro 6 Plus
442 nits

Design and build

Height 157.3 mm (6.19 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 158 gramm (5.57 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pro 7 Plus
73.94%
Pro 6 Plus +1%
74.71%

Performance

Tests of Meizu Pro 7 Plus and Meizu Pro 6 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6799 Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 10 (2 + 4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A35
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GT7400 Plus Mali-T880 MP12
GPU clock 800 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~205 GFLOPS ~249 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Pro 7 Plus +13%
1631
Pro 6 Plus
1447
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Pro 7 Plus +37%
5621
Pro 6 Plus
4100
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pro 7 Plus +15%
128262
Pro 6 Plus
111384
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 Android 6
ROM Flyme 6 Flyme 7.3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 24 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pro 7 Plus
10:14 hr
Pro 6 Plus +53%
15:51 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pro 7 Plus
10:53 hr
Pro 6 Plus +37%
14:42 hr
Talk (3G)
Pro 7 Plus
16:11 hr
Pro 6 Plus
16:06 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3000 x 4000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Monochrome lens - 12 MP
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 9
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pro 7 Plus +29%
90 dB
Pro 6 Plus
70 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2017 November 2016
Release date September 2017 December 2016
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 437 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Meizu Pro 7 Plus. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Meizu Pro 6 Plus.

