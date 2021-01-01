Meizu Pro 7 Plus vs Pro 6 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch Meizu Pro 7 Plus (with MediaTek MT6799) that was released on July 26, 2017, against the Meizu Pro 6 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 8 Octa 8890 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Meizu Pro 7 Plus
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek MT6799
- More recent OS version: Android 7 versus 6
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Meizu Pro 6 Plus
- Shows 37% longer battery life (96 vs 70 hours)
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
48
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
66
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
46
46
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
51
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.7 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.94%
|74.71%
Design and build
|Height
|157.3 mm (6.19 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|158 gramm (5.57 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6799
|Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|10 (2 + 4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A35
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Mongoose
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GT7400 Plus
|Mali-T880 MP12
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~205 GFLOPS
|~249 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Pro 7 Plus +13%
1631
1447
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Pro 7 Plus +37%
5621
4100
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pro 7 Plus +15%
128262
111384
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0
|Android 6
|ROM
|Flyme 6
|Flyme 7.3
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|24 W
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, mCharge (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:14 hr
Pro 6 Plus +53%
15:51 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:53 hr
Pro 6 Plus +37%
14:42 hr
Talk (3G)
16:11 hr
16:06 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3000 x 4000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Monochrome lens
|- 12 MP
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
74
Video quality
65
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|10
|9
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2017
|November 2016
|Release date
|September 2017
|December 2016
|Launch price
|~ 562 USD
|~ 437 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Meizu Pro 7 Plus. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Meizu Pro 6 Plus.
