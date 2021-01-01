Home > Smartphone comparison > Pro 7 Plus vs Pro 7 – which one to choose?

Meizu Pro 7 Plus vs Pro 7

Мейзу Про 7 Плюс
VS
Мейзу Про 7
Meizu Pro 7 Plus
Meizu Pro 7

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch Meizu Pro 7 Plus (with MediaTek MT6799) that was released on July 26, 2017, against the Meizu Pro 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P25. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu Pro 7 Plus
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (445 against 347 nits)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • 22% higher pixel density (515 vs 423 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Meizu Pro 7
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.5 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pro 7 Plus
vs
Pro 7

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.7 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 515 ppi 423 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 73.94% 71.8%
Max. Brightness
Pro 7 Plus +28%
445 nits
Pro 7
347 nits

Design and build

Height 157.3 mm (6.19 inches) 147.6 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 70.7 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Black, Silver, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pro 7 Plus +3%
73.94%
Pro 7
71.8%

Performance

Tests of Meizu Pro 7 Plus and Meizu Pro 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6799 MediaTek Helio P25
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 10 (2 + 4 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A35
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A73		 -
Lithography process 10 nanometers -
Graphics PowerVR GT7400 Plus -
GPU clock 800 MHz -
FLOPS ~205 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Pro 7 Plus
1631
Pro 7
1634
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Pro 7 Plus +2%
5621
Pro 7
5528
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pro 7 Plus +1%
128262
Pro 7
127599
Software

Operating system Android 7.0 Android 7.0
ROM Flyme 6 Flyme 7.3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 24 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pro 7 Plus
10:14 hr
Pro 7
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Pro 7 Plus
10:53 hr
Pro 7
n/a
Talk (3G)
Pro 7 Plus
16:11 hr
Pro 7
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3000 x 4000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No -
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 12 MP
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pro 7 Plus
74
Pro 7
n/a
Video quality
Pro 7 Plus
65
Pro 7
n/a
Generic camera score
Pro 7 Plus
71
Pro 7
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 10
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pro 7 Plus
90 dB
Pro 7
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2017 July 2017
Release date September 2017 September 2017
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 562 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Meizu Pro 7 Plus. It has a better display and battery life.

