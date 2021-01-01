Home > Smartphone comparison > Pro 7 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Meizu Pro 7 vs Apple iPhone X

Мейзу Про 7
VS
Эпл Айфон X
Meizu Pro 7
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.2-inch Meizu Pro 7 (with MediaTek Helio P25) that was released on July 26, 2017, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu Pro 7
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 92% higher maximum brightness (665 against 347 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Thinner bezels – 11.1% more screen real estate
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Meizu
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Pro 7
56
iPhone X
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Pro 7
42
iPhone X
72
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Pro 7
61
iPhone X
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Pro 7
46
iPhone X
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Pro 7
71
iPhone X
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Pro 7
51
iPhone X
68

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pro 7
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 5.2 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 423 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 71.8% 82.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 2.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pro 7
347 nits
iPhone X +92%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.6 mm (5.81 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 70.7 mm (2.78 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pro 7
71.8%
iPhone X +15%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Meizu Pro 7 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P25 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores - 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process - 10 nanometers
Graphics - Apple GPU
FLOPS - ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pro 7
n/a
iPhone X
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pro 7
n/a
iPhone X
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pro 7
127599
iPhone X +94%
247466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pro 7
n/a
iPhone X
251266
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM Flyme 7.3 -
OS size - 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 24 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pro 7
n/a
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pro 7
n/a
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Pro 7
n/a
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording - No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Monochrome lens - 12 MP
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pro 7
n/a
iPhone X
101
Video quality
Pro 7
n/a
iPhone X
89
Generic camera score
Pro 7
n/a
iPhone X
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pro 7
n/a
iPhone X
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2017 September 2017
Release date September 2017 November 2017
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. P20 Lite and Pro 7
2. Note 9 and Pro 7
3. Galaxy S10 and iPhone X
4. iPhone XR and iPhone X
5. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone X
6. Galaxy S20 Plus and iPhone X
7. Mi 10 and iPhone X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish