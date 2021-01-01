Home > Smartphone comparison > Pro 7 vs Note 9 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch Meizu Pro 7 (with MediaTek Helio P25) that was released on July 26, 2017, against the Meizu Note 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu Pro 7
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 9
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 13.55% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (442 against 347 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 7
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Pro 7
56
Note 9
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Pro 7
47
Note 9
51
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Pro 7
61
Note 9
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Pro 7
46
Note 9
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Pro 7
71
Note 9
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Pro 7
52
Note 9
59

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pro 7
vs
Note 9

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18.7:9
PPI 423 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 71.8% 85.35%
Max. Brightness
Pro 7
347 nits
Note 9 +27%
442 nits

Design and build

Height 147.6 mm (5.81 inches) 153.1 mm (6.03 inches)
Width 70.7 mm (2.78 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 169.7 gramm (5.99 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pro 7
71.8%
Note 9 +19%
85.35%

Performance

Tests of Meizu Pro 7 and Meizu Note 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P25 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process - 11 nanometers
Graphics - Adreno 612
GPU clock - 700-750 MHz
FLOPS - ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pro 7
n/a
Note 9
474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pro 7
n/a
Note 9
912
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pro 7
127599
Note 9 +37%
174982
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pro 7
n/a
Note 9
199629
Software

Operating system Android 7.0 Android 9.0
ROM Flyme 7.3 Flyme 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 24 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 38 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording - No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26.17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Monochrome lens - 12 MP
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5180 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 10 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced July 2017 March 2019
Release date September 2017 March 2019
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 200 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu Note 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

