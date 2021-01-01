Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.2-inch Meizu Pro 7 (with MediaTek Helio P25) that was released on July 26, 2017, against the Meizu Note 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.