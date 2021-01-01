Home > Smartphone comparison > Meizu U20 vs Meizu M6 – which one to choose?

Meizu U20 vs Meizu M6

VS
Meizu U20
Meizu M6

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.5-inch Meizu U20 (with MediaTek MT6755) that was released on August 24, 2016, against the Meizu M6, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu U20
  • 42% higher pixel density (401 vs 282 PPI)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6
  • Supports 24W fast charging
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (442 against 396 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 7 versus 6
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Meizu U20
vs
Meizu M6

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 401 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 72.52% 69.32%
Max. Brightness
Meizu U20
396 nits
Meizu M6 +12%
442 nits

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 148.2 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Pink Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Meizu U20 +5%
72.52%
Meizu M6
69.32%

Performance

Tests of Meizu U20 and Meizu M6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6755 MediaTek MT6750
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - - 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process - 28 nanometers
Graphics - Mali-T860 MP2
GPU clock 700 MHz 520 MHz
FLOPS - ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Meizu U20 +35%
791
Meizu M6
586
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Meizu U20
2277
Meizu M6 +1%
2300
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Meizu U20 +37%
49740
Meizu M6
36220
Software

Operating system Android 6.0 Android 7
ROM Flyme UI Flyme 7.3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3260 mAh 3070 mAh
Charge power - 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:30 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24.99 mm
- Pixel size: 1.157 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.133 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 41.44 mm -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2016 September 2017
Release date October 2016 December 2017
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 137 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Meizu U20. But if the software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Meizu M6.

