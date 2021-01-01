Meizu U20 vs Meizu M6
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.5-inch Meizu U20 (with MediaTek MT6755) that was released on August 24, 2016, against the Meizu M6, which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Meizu U20
- 42% higher pixel density (401 vs 282 PPI)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6
- Supports 24W fast charging
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (442 against 396 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 7 versus 6
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Weighs 15 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.5 inches
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.52%
|69.32%
Design and build
|Height
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|148.2 mm (5.83 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|158 gramm (5.57 oz)
|143 gramm (5.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Pink
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6755
|MediaTek MT6750
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|-
|- 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|-
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|Mali-T860 MP2
|GPU clock
|700 MHz
|520 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~24 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|667 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0
|Android 7
|ROM
|Flyme UI
|Flyme 7.3
Battery
|Capacity
|3260 mAh
|3070 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|3:30 hr
|1:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24.99 mm
- Pixel size: 1.157 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.133 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|41.44 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2016
|September 2017
|Release date
|October 2016
|December 2017
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 137 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
