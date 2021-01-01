Home > Smartphone comparison > Meizu X8 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu X8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu X8
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 494 mAh larger battery capacity: 3210 vs 2716 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (665 against 507 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Meizu
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 194K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • 15% higher pixel density (458 vs 398 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Meizu X8
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.2 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.77% 82.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.3%
PWM 2315 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 66.8 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast 1625:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Meizu X8
507 nits
iPhone X +31%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.2 mm (5.95 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors - Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Meizu X8 +5%
86.77%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Meizu X8 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Apple GPU
GPU clock 500 MHz -
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Meizu X8
386
iPhone X +141%
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Meizu X8
1451
iPhone X +65%
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Meizu X8
158579
iPhone X +56%
247466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Meizu X8
194526
iPhone X +29%
251266
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM Flyme UI -
OS size 12 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3210 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Meizu X8
n/a
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Meizu X8
n/a
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Meizu X8
n/a
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Meizu X8
n/a
iPhone X
101
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Meizu X8 +4%
88.3 dB
iPhone X
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2018 September 2017
Release date October 2018 November 2017
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone X is definitely a better buy.

