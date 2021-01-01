Home > Smartphone comparison > Meizu X8 vs iPhone XS – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu X8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu X8
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 552 mAh larger battery capacity: 3210 vs 2658 mAh
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (342K versus 194K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (658 against 507 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Meizu
  • Stereo speakers
  • 15% higher pixel density (458 vs 398 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Meizu X8
vs
iPhone XS

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.2 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.77% 82.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.8%
PWM 2315 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 66.8 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast 1625:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Meizu X8
507 nits
iPhone XS +30%
658 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.2 mm (5.95 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors - Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Meizu X8 +5%
86.77%
iPhone XS
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Meizu X8 and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Meizu X8
386
iPhone XS +187%
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Meizu X8
1451
iPhone XS +94%
2813
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Meizu X8
158579
iPhone XS +142%
384156
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Meizu X8
194526
iPhone XS +76%
342040
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM Flyme UI -
OS size 12 GB 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3210 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Meizu X8
n/a
iPhone XS
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Meizu X8
n/a
iPhone XS
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Meizu X8
n/a
iPhone XS
14:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Meizu X8 +1%
88.3 dB
iPhone XS
87.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2018 September 2018
Release date October 2018 September 2018
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 1100 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS is definitely a better buy.

