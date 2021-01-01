Meizu X8 vs Huawei Honor 8X
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu X8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Meizu X8
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (194K versus 138K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (507 against 423 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
- 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 386 and 332 points
- Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
- Comes with 540 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3210 mAh
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.77%
|84%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|99.5%
|PWM
|2315 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|66.8 ms
|39.6 ms
|Contrast
|1625:1
|880:1
Design and build
|Height
|151.2 mm (5.95 inches)
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|-
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~384 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|Flyme UI
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|12 GB
|17 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3210 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, mCharge (45% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5120 x 3840
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.78"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2018
|September 2018
|Release date
|October 2018
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.81 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.02 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Meizu X8. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8X.
Cast your vote
6 (85.7%)
1 (14.3%)
Total votes: 7