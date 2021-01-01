Home > Smartphone comparison > Meizu X8 vs Honor 8X – which one to choose?

Meizu X8 vs Huawei Honor 8X

Мейзу Х8
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8Х
Meizu X8
Huawei Honor 8X

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu X8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu X8
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (194K versus 138K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (507 against 423 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 386 and 332 points
  • Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Comes with 540 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3210 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Meizu X8
vs
Honor 8X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.77% 84%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.5%
PWM 2315 Hz Not detected
Response time 66.8 ms 39.6 ms
Contrast 1625:1 880:1
Max. Brightness
Meizu X8 +20%
507 nits
Honor 8X
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.2 mm (5.95 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors - Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Meizu X8 +3%
86.77%
Honor 8X
84%

Performance

Tests of Meizu X8 and Huawei Honor 8X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G51
GPU clock 500 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Meizu X8 +16%
386
Honor 8X
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Meizu X8 +9%
1451
Honor 8X
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Meizu X8 +16%
158579
Honor 8X
136392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Meizu X8 +40%
194526
Honor 8X
138488
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM Flyme UI EMUI 9
OS size 12 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3210 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (45% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Meizu X8
n/a
Honor 8X
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Meizu X8
n/a
Honor 8X
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Meizu X8
n/a
Honor 8X
32:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 f/2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Meizu X8 +4%
88.3 dB
Honor 8X
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 September 2018
Release date October 2018 October 2018
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) - 0.81 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Meizu X8. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8X.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (85.7%)
1 (14.3%)
Total votes: 7

Related comparisons

1. Meizu X8 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
2. Meizu X8 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Meizu X8 or Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
4. Meizu X8 or Meizu Note 9
5. Huawei Honor 8X or Samsung Galaxy A50
6. Huawei Honor 8X or Huawei Honor 10i
7. Huawei Honor 8X or Samsung Galaxy A51
8. Huawei Honor 8X or Samsung Galaxy A30s
9. Huawei Honor 8X or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish