Home > Smartphone comparison > Meizu X8 vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Meizu X8 vs Huawei P30 Lite

Мейзу Х8
VS
Хуавей П30 Лайт
Meizu X8
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu X8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu X8
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (194K versus 140K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 386 and 314 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Meizu X8
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 398 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.77% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.4%
PWM 2315 Hz Not detected
Response time 66.8 ms 42.8 ms
Contrast 1625:1 820:1
Max. Brightness
Meizu X8 +2%
507 nits
P30 Lite
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.2 mm (5.95 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors - Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Meizu X8 +3%
86.77%
P30 Lite
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Meizu X8 and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G51
GPU clock 500 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Meizu X8 +23%
386
P30 Lite
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Meizu X8 +13%
1451
P30 Lite
1286
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Meizu X8 +14%
158579
P30 Lite
138877
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Meizu X8 +39%
194526
P30 Lite
140008
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Flyme UI EMUI 10.0
OS size 12 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3210 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (45% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Meizu X8
n/a
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Meizu X8
n/a
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Meizu X8
n/a
P30 Lite
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Meizu X8
88.3 dB
P30 Lite +1%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 March 2019
Release date October 2018 May 2019
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Meizu X8. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Meizu X8
2. Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite and Meizu X8
3. Huawei Honor 10 Lite and Meizu X8
4. Meizu Note 8 and Meizu X8
5. Huawei Honor 10i and Huawei P30 Lite
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Huawei P30 Lite
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Huawei P30 Lite
8. Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Lite
9. Samsung Galaxy A40 and Huawei P30 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish